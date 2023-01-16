High School Basketball: Iowa Boys' Top Ten

Prep
Iowa Boys' Top Ten
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7);10-0;97;2
2. Waukee Northwest (2);12-1;85;1
3. Sioux City East (1);12-0;72;5
4. Waukee;11-2;67;3
5. Indianola;11-1;53;4
6. Dubuque Senior;10-1;48;6
7. WDM Valley;8-3;36;9
8. Waterloo West;11-1 ;27;8
9. Ankeny Centennial;8-3;19;7
10. Burlington;12-4;13;NR
Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 12. Ankeny 8. Cedar Falls 7. Ames 5. Pleasant Valley 1.
Class 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bondurant Farrar (8);11-0;97;2
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1);9-2;70;1
3. Webster City (1);9-0;58;T5
4. MOC-Floyd Valley;9-1;56;T5
(tie) Clear Lake;8-1;56;3
6. Sioux City Heelan;9-2;53;4
7. Marion;10-3;38;NR
8. North Polk;6-2;24;8
9. Des Moines Hoover;7-3;22;NR
10. Humboldt;6-4;20;7
Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 18. Newton 13. Waverly-Shell Rock 8. Mount Pleasant 7. Nevada 4. Williamsburg 3. Assumption, Davenport 2. Crestwood, Cresco 1.
Class 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Aplington-Parkersburg (6);11-0;96;1
2. Central Lyon (3);9-0;76;3
3. West Burlington;12-0;61;5
4. Sioux Central;11-0;54;6
5. Roland-Story;11-1;46;2
5. Western Christian;10-1;46;8
7. Alburnett (1);12-1;36;NR
8. A-H-S-TW;11-2;31;10
9. Lake Mills;12-0;17;NR
10. South Central Calhoun;8-2;16;NR
Others receiving votes: MFL-Mar-Mac 15. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14. OA-BCIG 13. Monticello 12. Grundy Center 7. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 5. Pella Christian 3. Wilton 2.
Class 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Linn (4);12-0;94;1
2. Grand View Christian (5);12-0;85;2
3. Dunkerton (1);13-0;70;5
4. WACO;13-0;66;3
5. Lynnville-Sully;13-1;43;7
6. West Harrison;10-1;41;10
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;11-1;37;4
8. Marquette Catholic;14-0;33;9
9. Wapsie Valley;11-1;12;NR
(tie) East Mills;9-2;12;NR
(tie) St. Mary's Remsen;10-1;12;6
Others receiving votes: St. Mary's, Remsen 12. Newell-Fonda 11. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 10. Bellevue 7. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. Newman Catholic, Mason City 3. Moravia 3. South O'Brien, Paullina 3. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2. Winfield-Mount Union 1.