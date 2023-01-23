High School Basketball: Iowa Boys AP Top Ten

Prep boys
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record; Pts; Prv
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7);12-0;88;1
2. Waukee;13-2;71;4
3. Sioux City East (2);14-0;66;3
4. Waukee Northwest;13-2;63;2
5. Indianola;13-1;53;5
6. West Des Moines Valley;10-3;46;7
7. Dubuque Senior;12-2;30;6
8. North Scott;11-2;19
People are also reading…
8. Waterloo West;12-2;19;8
10. Ankeny Centennial;9-4;15;9
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 12. Ankeny 8. Burlington 2. Ames 2. Norwalk 1.
Class 3A
Record; Pts; Prv
1. Bondurant Farrar (8);13-0;89;1
2. Clear Lake;10-1;75;T4
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1);10-3;66;2
4. MOC-Floyd Valley;11-2;46;T4
5. Marion;12-3;45;7
6. Sioux City Heelan;11-3;43;6
7. Webster City;7-4;36;3
8. North Polk;11-2;22;8
9. Humboldt;8-4;20;10
10. Des Moines Hoover;9-4;14;9
(tie) Newton;7-4;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Mount Pleasant 9. Assumption, Davenport 7. Maquoketa 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 2. Charles City 1.
Class 2A
Record; Pts; Prv
1. Aplington-Parkersburg (5);14-0;86;1
2. Central Lyon (4);11-0;82;2
3. West Burlington;14-0;52;3
4. Western Christian;12-1;49;6
5. Sioux Central;13-0;47;4
6. Roland-Story;13-1;43;5
7. Lake Mills;15-0;35;9
8. A-H-S-T-W;14-2;30;8
9. Alburnett;13-2;23;7
10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont;12-2;14
Others receiving votes: Grundy Center 12. MFL-Mar-Mac 7. OA-BCIG 7. Wilton 3. Pella Christian 3. West Lyon, Inwood 1. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 1.
Class 1A
Record; Pts; Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3);14-0;80;1
2. Grand View Christian (3);15-0;76;2
3. Dunkerton (2);15-0;71;3
4. WACO, Wayland (1);15-0;65;4
5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;13-1;44;7
6. West Harrison;11-1;32;6
7. St. Mary's, Remsen;10-1;21;T9
8. Lynnville-Sully;14-2;20;5
9. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank;13-1;19;T9
10. Exira Elk Horn-Kimballton;13-1;12;NR
Others receiving votes: East Mills 11. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 10. Newell-Fonda 8. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7. Moravia 7. New London 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Bellevue 2. Baxter 1. Keota 1. Winfield-Mount Union 1.