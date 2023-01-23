 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Basketball: Iowa Boys AP Top Ten

Prep boys

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record; Pts; Prv

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7);12-0;88;1

2. Waukee;13-2;71;4

3. Sioux City East (2);14-0;66;3

4. Waukee Northwest;13-2;63;2

5. Indianola;13-1;53;5

6. West Des Moines Valley;10-3;46;7

7. Dubuque Senior;12-2;30;6

8. North Scott;11-2;19

8. Waterloo West;12-2;19;8

10. Ankeny Centennial;9-4;15;9

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 12. Ankeny 8. Burlington 2. Ames 2. Norwalk 1.

Class 3A

Record; Pts; Prv

1. Bondurant Farrar (8);13-0;89;1

2. Clear Lake;10-1;75;T4

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1);10-3;66;2

4. MOC-Floyd Valley;11-2;46;T4

5. Marion;12-3;45;7

6. Sioux City Heelan;11-3;43;6

7. Webster City;7-4;36;3

8. North Polk;11-2;22;8

9. Humboldt;8-4;20;10

10. Des Moines Hoover;9-4;14;9

(tie) Newton;7-4;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Mount Pleasant 9. Assumption, Davenport 7. Maquoketa 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 2. Charles City 1.

Class 2A

Record; Pts; Prv

1. Aplington-Parkersburg (5);14-0;86;1

2. Central Lyon (4);11-0;82;2

3. West Burlington;14-0;52;3

4. Western Christian;12-1;49;6

5. Sioux Central;13-0;47;4

6. Roland-Story;13-1;43;5

7. Lake Mills;15-0;35;9

8. A-H-S-T-W;14-2;30;8

9. Alburnett;13-2;23;7

10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont;12-2;14

Others receiving votes: Grundy Center 12. MFL-Mar-Mac 7. OA-BCIG 7. Wilton 3. Pella Christian 3. West Lyon, Inwood 1. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 1.

Class 1A

Record; Pts; Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3);14-0;80;1

2. Grand View Christian (3);15-0;76;2

3. Dunkerton (2);15-0;71;3

4. WACO, Wayland (1);15-0;65;4

5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;13-1;44;7

6. West Harrison;11-1;32;6

7. St. Mary's, Remsen;10-1;21;T9

8. Lynnville-Sully;14-2;20;5

9. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank;13-1;19;T9

10. Exira Elk Horn-Kimballton;13-1;12;NR

Others receiving votes: East Mills 11. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 10. Newell-Fonda 8. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7. Moravia 7. New London 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Bellevue 2. Baxter 1. Keota 1. Winfield-Mount Union 1.

