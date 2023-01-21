High School Basketball: Friday's Scoreboards

Prep girls
METRO
Mason City 79, Waterloo East 47
Hudson 64, Columbus 50
Clarksville 48, Waterloo Christian 32
Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 47, Western Dubuque 42
Iowa City Liberty 39, Iowa City High 25
Linn-Mar 58, Iowa City West 48
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45, Cedar Rapids Prairie 38
Dubuque Wahlert 49, Dubuque Hempstead 38
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 62, Cedar Rapids Washington 37
People are also reading…
AREA
Riceville 61, Dunkerton 36
Solon 59, Independence 23
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 11
Aplingotn-Parkersburg 51, Denver 40
Dike-New Hartford 71, Jesup 29
Kee High 34, Clayton Ridge 32
MFL Mar-Mac 52, Turkey Valley 45
Waukon 51, New Hampton 38
Oelwein 53, Union 30
Osage 41, Lake Mills 34
Don Bosco 35, Tripoli 30
North Tama 46, Colo-Nesco 23
Decorah 71, Crestwood 38
Vinton-Shellsburg 60, Center Point-Urbana 43
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Wapsie Valley 28
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 62, Cedar Rapids Xavier 59
Waterloo Christian 68, Clarksville 54
Hudson 74, Columbus 48
Waterloo East 62, Mason City 57
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 68, Western Dubuque 49
Linn-Mar 72, Iowa City West 71
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64, Cedar Rapids Prairie 27
Dubuque Wahlert 75, Dubuque Hempstead 50
Cedar Rapids Washington 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 27
AREA
Clayton Ridge 66, Kee 48
Nashua-Plainfield 62, Central Springs 59
North Fayette-Valley 61, Postville 50
South Winneshiek 65, West Central 46
East Buchanan 85, Springville 64
Charles City 63, Waverly-Shell Rock 57
Aplington-Parkersburg 85, Denver 41
Dike-New Hartford 77, Jesup 64
Tripoli 63, Don Bosco 54
Dunkerton 82, Riceville 70
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 86, AGWSR 17
Grundy Center 62, South Hardin 49
Lake Mills 79, Osage 47
Colo-Nesco 56, North Tama 54
Union 54, Oelwein 46
Wapsie Valley 74, Sumner-Fredericksburg 45
Decorah 85, Crestwood 57
MFL Mar-Mac 89, Turkey Valley 32