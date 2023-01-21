 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Friday's Scoreboards

Prep girls

METRO

Mason City 79, Waterloo East 47

Hudson 64, Columbus 50

Clarksville 48, Waterloo Christian 32

Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 47, Western Dubuque 42

Iowa City Liberty 39, Iowa City High 25

Linn-Mar 58, Iowa City West 48

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45, Cedar Rapids Prairie 38

Dubuque Wahlert 49, Dubuque Hempstead 38

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 62, Cedar Rapids Washington 37

AREA

Riceville 61, Dunkerton 36

Solon 59, Independence 23

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 11

Aplingotn-Parkersburg 51, Denver 40

Dike-New Hartford 71, Jesup 29

Kee High 34, Clayton Ridge 32

MFL Mar-Mac 52, Turkey Valley 45

Waukon 51, New Hampton 38

Oelwein 53, Union 30

Osage 41, Lake Mills 34

Don Bosco 35, Tripoli 30

North Tama 46, Colo-Nesco 23

Decorah 71, Crestwood 38

Vinton-Shellsburg 60, Center Point-Urbana 43

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Wapsie Valley 28

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 62, Cedar Rapids Xavier 59

Waterloo Christian 68, Clarksville 54

Hudson 74, Columbus 48

Waterloo East 62, Mason City 57

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 68, Western Dubuque 49

Linn-Mar 72, Iowa City West 71

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64, Cedar Rapids Prairie 27

Dubuque Wahlert 75, Dubuque Hempstead 50

Cedar Rapids Washington 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 27

AREA

Clayton Ridge 66, Kee 48

Nashua-Plainfield 62, Central Springs 59

North Fayette-Valley 61, Postville 50

South Winneshiek 65, West Central 46

East Buchanan 85, Springville 64

Charles City 63, Waverly-Shell Rock 57

Aplington-Parkersburg 85, Denver 41

Dike-New Hartford 77, Jesup 64

Tripoli 63, Don Bosco 54

Dunkerton 82, Riceville 70

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 86, AGWSR 17

Grundy Center 62, South Hardin 49

Lake Mills 79, Osage 47

Colo-Nesco 56, North Tama 54

Union 54, Oelwein 46

Wapsie Valley 74, Sumner-Fredericksburg 45

Decorah 85, Crestwood 57

MFL Mar-Mac 89, Turkey Valley 32

