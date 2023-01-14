 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Friday's scoreboard

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 54, Iowa City West 51

Waterloo West 78, Iowa City Liberty 62

Hudson 78, Columbus Catholic 39

Dunkerton 94, Waterloo Christian 60

Waterloo East 62, Marshalltown 55

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 86, Dubuque Wahlert 55

Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, Dubuque Hempstead 60

Cedar Rapids Washington 56, Dubuque Senior 53

Western Dubuque 70, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 40

Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids Xavier 65

AREA

Maquoketa Valley 68, East Buchanan 37

Osage 83, Central Springs 63

Charles City 78, Decorah 69

Kee High 36, Central Elkader 35

Nashua-Plainfield 63, Northwood-Kensett 51

Newman Catholic 44, North Butler 42

North Fayette-Valley 44, Clayton Ridge 43

Turkey Valley 63, South Winneshiek 57

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, New Hampton 41

Crestwood 67, Waukon 53

Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Denver 52

Clarksville 62, Don Bosco 46

Dike-New Hartford 83, Union 59

Grundy Center 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52

Wapsie Valley 56, Jesup 54

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo East 56, Marshalltown 38

Hudson 69, Columbus Catholic 44

Dunkerton 33, Waterloo Christian 32

Waterloo West 69, Iowa City Liberty 56

Cedar Falls 38, Iowa City West 29

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 58, Cedar Rapids Washington 44

Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Iowa City High 52

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 56, Western Dubuque 35

Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, Dubuque Hempstead 45

Dubuque Wahlert 71, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56

AREA

East Buchanan 43, Maquoketa Valley 40

Waverly-Shell Rock 71, New Hampton 37

Decorah 72, Charles City 11

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Denver 30

Dike-New Hartford 70, Union 15

AGWSR 73, East Marshall 36

Grundy Center 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33

Newman Catholic 44, North Butler 22

Northwood-Kensett 38, Nashua-Plainfield 19

North Fayette-Valley 61, Clayton Ridge 33

Postville 40, West Central 39

Jesup 62, Wapsie Valley 29

Turkey Valley 37, South Winneshiek 28

Clarksville 51, Don Bosco 37

Janesville 59, Tripoli 53

Benton Community 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 45

