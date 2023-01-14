High School Basketball: Friday's scoreboard

Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 54, Iowa City West 51
Waterloo West 78, Iowa City Liberty 62
Hudson 78, Columbus Catholic 39
Dunkerton 94, Waterloo Christian 60
Waterloo East 62, Marshalltown 55
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 86, Dubuque Wahlert 55
Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, Dubuque Hempstead 60
Cedar Rapids Washington 56, Dubuque Senior 53
Western Dubuque 70, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 40
Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids Xavier 65
AREA
Maquoketa Valley 68, East Buchanan 37
Osage 83, Central Springs 63
Charles City 78, Decorah 69
Kee High 36, Central Elkader 35
Nashua-Plainfield 63, Northwood-Kensett 51
Newman Catholic 44, North Butler 42
North Fayette-Valley 44, Clayton Ridge 43
Turkey Valley 63, South Winneshiek 57
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, New Hampton 41
Crestwood 67, Waukon 53
Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Denver 52
Clarksville 62, Don Bosco 46
Dike-New Hartford 83, Union 59
Grundy Center 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52
Wapsie Valley 56, Jesup 54
Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo East 56, Marshalltown 38
Hudson 69, Columbus Catholic 44
Dunkerton 33, Waterloo Christian 32
Waterloo West 69, Iowa City Liberty 56
Cedar Falls 38, Iowa City West 29
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 58, Cedar Rapids Washington 44
Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Iowa City High 52
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 56, Western Dubuque 35
Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, Dubuque Hempstead 45
Dubuque Wahlert 71, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56
AREA
East Buchanan 43, Maquoketa Valley 40
Waverly-Shell Rock 71, New Hampton 37
Decorah 72, Charles City 11
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Denver 30
Dike-New Hartford 70, Union 15
AGWSR 73, East Marshall 36
Grundy Center 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33
Newman Catholic 44, North Butler 22
Northwood-Kensett 38, Nashua-Plainfield 19
North Fayette-Valley 61, Clayton Ridge 33
Postville 40, West Central 39
Jesup 62, Wapsie Valley 29
Turkey Valley 37, South Winneshiek 28
Clarksville 51, Don Bosco 37
Janesville 59, Tripoli 53
Benton Community 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 45