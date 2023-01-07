 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate alert top story
BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Friday's Scoreboard

  • 0

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo West 62, Iowa City High 27

Cedar Falls 53, Linn-Mar 45

Collins-Maxwell 34, Waterloo Christian 31

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 58

AREA

Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Marion 45

Independence 59, South Tama 23

New Hampton 61, Crestwood 46

West Fork 59, Nashua-Plainfield 27

North Fayette-Valley 50, West Central 33

Wapsie Valley 47, Union 37

People are also reading…

Turkey Valley 57, Kee 29

North Butler 54, Rockford 20

Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 22

Saint Ansgar 54, Newman Catholic 51

Clear Lake 76, Iowa Falls-Alden 46

Grundy Center 44, BCLUW 18

Dike-New Hartford 61, Aplington-Parkersburg 28

Hudson 60, Denver 56

Decorah 60, Waverly-Shell Rock 48

East Buchanan 67, North Cedar 31

Prep boys

METRO

Waterloo Christian 79, Collins-Maxwell 57

Cedar Falls 67, Linn-Mar 53

Waterloo West 56, Iowa City High 47

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 55, Dubuque Wahlert 51

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 89, Dubuque Hempstead 38

Dubuque Senior 70, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 39

Cedar Rapids Xavier 64, Iowa City West 62

AREA

Dunkerton 81, Baxter 67

Hudson 81, Denver 63

Independence 67, South Tama 49

Marion 86, Vinton-Shellsburg 45

South Winneshiek 59, Clayton Ridge 50

East Buchanan 55, North Cedar 45

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall 49

MFL Mar Mac 73, Central Elkader 38

Wapsie Valley 75, Union 57

Osage 56 Northwood-Kensett 43

Jesup 69, Oelwein 45

Grundy Center 52, BCLUW 17

Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Dike-New Hartford 44

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56

West Fork 54, Nashua-Plainfield 47

North Fayette-Valley 72, West Central 54

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Decorah 58

Charles City 67, Waukon 41

Turkey Valley 75, Kee High 44

North Butler 59, Rockford 42

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News