High School Basketball: Friday's Scoreboard

Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo West 62, Iowa City High 27
Cedar Falls 53, Linn-Mar 45
Collins-Maxwell 34, Waterloo Christian 31
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 58
AREA
Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Marion 45
Independence 59, South Tama 23
New Hampton 61, Crestwood 46
West Fork 59, Nashua-Plainfield 27
North Fayette-Valley 50, West Central 33
Wapsie Valley 47, Union 37
Turkey Valley 57, Kee 29
North Butler 54, Rockford 20
Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 22
Saint Ansgar 54, Newman Catholic 51
Clear Lake 76, Iowa Falls-Alden 46
Grundy Center 44, BCLUW 18
Dike-New Hartford 61, Aplington-Parkersburg 28
Hudson 60, Denver 56
Decorah 60, Waverly-Shell Rock 48
East Buchanan 67, North Cedar 31
Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo Christian 79, Collins-Maxwell 57
Cedar Falls 67, Linn-Mar 53
Waterloo West 56, Iowa City High 47
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 55, Dubuque Wahlert 51
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 89, Dubuque Hempstead 38
Dubuque Senior 70, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 39
Cedar Rapids Xavier 64, Iowa City West 62
AREA
Dunkerton 81, Baxter 67
Hudson 81, Denver 63
Independence 67, South Tama 49
Marion 86, Vinton-Shellsburg 45
South Winneshiek 59, Clayton Ridge 50
East Buchanan 55, North Cedar 45
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall 49
MFL Mar Mac 73, Central Elkader 38
Wapsie Valley 75, Union 57
Osage 56 Northwood-Kensett 43
Jesup 69, Oelwein 45
Grundy Center 52, BCLUW 17
Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Dike-New Hartford 44
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56
West Fork 54, Nashua-Plainfield 47
North Fayette-Valley 72, West Central 54
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Decorah 58
Charles City 67, Waukon 41
Turkey Valley 75, Kee High 44
North Butler 59, Rockford 42