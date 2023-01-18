High School Basketball: Drew Wagner scores 1,000th point, Waterloo Christian sweeps Don Bosco

WATERLOO – Waterloo Christian junior Drew Wagner hit a personal milestone on Tuesday by scoring his 1,000th career point as he helped lead the Regents past Don Bosco, 56-45, in Iowa Star Conference boys' basketball action.

Wagner scored a game-high 22 points with his milestone bucket coming in the second quarter.

“I just want to thank my boys. They’re always giving me the ball looking for me to score more, looking for the ball to move around through me,” Wagner said. “And I can just kick it out to them, knowing they’ll hit it.”

Wagner’s specialized in layups for most of his career, but over the 2022-23 season, he’s gotten more comfortable and capable at the three-point line, helping him close in on 1,000 sooner.

“His game has taken a step up this year,” said head coach Matt Reisetter. “We expect him to continue to do that, we pray that he stays injury-free and keeps a level head about him.”

Despite the early advantage, it was a fight to the finish for the Regents.

After falling behind 15-8, Don Bosco rallied in the second quarter with Ty Purdy leading the attack with three straight baskets, the third, a three-pointer, tying the game up at 25-25.

Aaron Zwack got the lead back for Waterloo Christian with a free throw, before Ben Belew shot a go-ahead three pointer for the Dons. Once again the Regents responded as freshman Eli Evans sank two free throws late as the game was tied at half 32-all

In the third quarter, Zwack made a three pointer to go up 33-30 and the Regents held the lead for the rest of the night, going on a 14-point run.

Don Bosco became aggressive in the paint, making scoring difficult for the Regents, but their defensive play also sent Waterloo Christian to the free throw line where the Regents sank 15 charity stripe tosses.

Don Bosco head coach Zack Goodwin said that helped to sink the Dons.

“We talked about before the game that we wanted to win the paint contest – score more points in the paint – we didn’t do that, we wanted to win the free throw contest, we didn’t do that, we wanted to win the rebound battle, we didn’t do that,” Goodwin said. “So you know, you add all those things together, there’s four or five good reasons we lost the game.”

Don Bosco battled to the finish as Purdy scored all nine of their points over the final eight minutes as he finished with 24 points, but Waterloo Christian made enough free throws and plays down the stretch to win and snap a three-game losing streak.

“This is a good team and this is a team that can beat us and they were right with us,” Reisetter said. “This is a conference game… and so there’s still a lot to play for, including six games after this, every one of which we think we can win, but you’ve got a use a game like this especially after last night and the [other] games that we’ve lost since Christmas to build confidence and roll into those final six games.”

The Waterloo Christian girls won the opener, 51-18.

Katie Costello led the Regents with 17 points, but head coach Brian Jo said it was the defense that won the game more than any factor, identifying senior Sydney Aronson as one of his top defenders.

Reagan Wheeler added 13 points as the Regents led 32-8 at halftime in a dominant effort.

“It was a great game,” Jo said. “We’ve been wanting to put a complete game together and I think today was one of them.”

