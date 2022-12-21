High School Basketball: DNH's Bruce Dall wins 500th career game

DIKE – The Dike-New Hartford girls' basketball team has enjoyed tremendous success over the past six seasons.

The two-time defending state champions in Class 2A have posted a sparkling 126-10 record during that span, but only the 2020-21 unbeaten team entered winter break without a loss on their resume.

Until this season.

"Obviously to win, you have got to have talent, first and foremost" Dike-New Hartford Coach Bruce Dall said after the 2A top-ranked Wolverines improved to 9-0 this season after routing Grundy Center, 69-30, in a non-conference game Tuesday night at Dike-New Hartford High School. "But these girls just have such great chemistry. ... We played (3A No. 7) Center Point-Urbana, we played (4A No. 6) Decorah and the team chemistry is incredible with these girls. I would say team chemistry, athleticism and just a fun group to be around."

In addition to the undefeated record, there were a host of milestones to go around for the Wolverines (9-0). The victory was Dall's 500th in his career, senior forward/center Ellary Knock recorded her 100th career block and, with 14 points, junior multisport standout Payton Petersen eclipsed the 1,000-point mark just nine games into her third varsity season.

"It means so much," said Petersen, a Louisville volleyball recruit. "I couldn't do it without my teammates and my coaches and my family and all the community. I just think that is a representation of what Dike-New Hartford is. It is a family-grown community and no matter what, everyone is going to support you."

There is perhaps no better example of that "family-grown community" than one-two punch of Petersen and her fraternal twin sister Jadyn, a Northern Iowa volleyball recruit who led all scorers with 20 points.

"Just spreading the offense around," Jadyn Petersen said. "Getting everyone involved and then just feeding off of each other's energy."

Both Petersen girls also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Knock chipped in 14 points, while senior Camille Landphair added 12.

Junior Carlie Willis paced Grundy Center (2-6) with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Spartans will emerge from the winter break Jan. 3 with a trip to Jesup, while the Wolverines do not play until Jan. 6 when it entertains 2A No. 11 Aplington-Parkersburg.

"We are going to enjoy the break, obviously, and then we are just going to come back and tackle it," Dall said. "It is going to be a bit of challenge with A-P on that Friday, as they are going to have a game in and we're not. So we are going to have to work hard, pay attention to a lot of detail and get conditioned."

BROWN LEADS GRUNDY CENTER BOYS

Grundy Center already has a trio of viable sophomore scoring options.

Guard/forward Jalen Kirkpatrick, guard/forward Tiernan Vokes and guard Brayden Wallis all entered Tuesday night's boys' basketball game at Dike-New Hartford averaging better than 11 points per game.

But if the Spartans add a fourth scorer in senior forward Patrick Brown III, they quickly become even more difficult to defend.

"It will make us so dynamic," Brown III said after he scored a season-high 17 points in Grundy Center's 60-44 non-conference win. "We will have so many offensive threats, it will be almost impossible to guard us. Just knowing that even if one of us doesn't have those double digits, there is going to be someone there to pick up what we leave."

The win was the sixth in a row for Grundy Center (6-1), and after scoring no more than seven points in any of his team's first five games, Brown III has recorded efforts of 14 points and now 17.

"We have got a lot of guys that have the potential to have a nice night of scoring," Grundy Center Coach Brent Thoren said. "And tonight, it was Patrick. ... He just brings so much energy to our guys and just being one of our only seniors on the team, he just does a really great job of bringing everybody up to his level energy-wise."

Kirkpatrick added 14 points for Grundy Center, while Dike-New Hartford was led by senior Benton Bixby's 21 points, though just four arrived before halftime when the game was still in doubt.