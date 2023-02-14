Colin Meester poured in 30 points as Dike-New Hartford opened Class 2A postseason play with a 68-42 win over Belmond-Klemme Monday in Dike.

The Wolverines (10-12) lead nearly from start to finish.

Meester also had five assists and four steals.

Braxten Johnson added 15 points, while Benton Bixby had 10 points and nine rebounds.

DNH advances to play Hudson Thursday in Hudson in a 2A-3 quarterfinal.

Dunkerton 95, Riceville 42: Preston Gillespie scored 30 points to become the all-time scoring leader in Dunkerton history Monday in a 1A-2 substate victory.

Gillespie surpassed Brian Brungard who had held the mark since 2004. Gillespie also broke his single-season scoring mark with 590 points.

Dylan Marquart added 18 points, and Casey Gardner had 11 points and 14 assists.

The Raiders (21-1) will host North Butler (11-11) in a substate quarterfinal Thursday.

North Butler 49, Saint Ansgar 35: Corbin Lewis had 15 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Bearcats to victory.

Owen Almelien and Hunter Rademaker also reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Hunter Hillman and Carsen Sparrow each had eight for the Saints. Hillman also pulled down 11 rebounds.

Wapsie Valley 83, Kee High 63: Andrew Westphal had 29 points and Mason Harter 27 points and 25 rebounds as the Warriors rallied from a first-quarter deficit to advance in 1A-3.

Casey O’Donnell added 19 points for Wapsie Valley.

The Warriors (18-4) trailed by 10 after one quarter, 22-12, but led by halftime, 37-33, and continued to extend their lead.

Wapsie Valley will host Nashua-Plainfield, who advanced with an 80-63 win over Waterloo Christian.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 85, BGM 31: William Kiburis had 29 points and eight assists as the Rebels (20-2) advanced in 1A-6 Monday.

Kiburis made 12 of 13 shots from the field.

Isaac Clark had 12 points, and Drew Eilers had nine points and 10 boards.

G-R will host H-L-V Thursday in a quarterfinal.

Denver 58, Oelwein 53: Three different Cyclones scored in double figures as Denver (10-13) advanced to a Class 2A-4 substate quarterfinal.

Clayton Liddle led Denver with 16 pints and Eli Ricketts had 13. Talan Lafrentz had a huge game with 12 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.

The Cyclones will play at Dyersville Beckman Thursday.

Cascade 59, Columbus Catholic 32: Cole McDermott scored 24 points and eight rebounds as the Cougars ended the Sailors season.

Columbus finished 0-22.