High School Basketball: Defense, long-range shooting carries Aplington-Parkersburg to wins

WATERLOO – The Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons flew past the Columbus Catholic Sailors in boys' and girls' basketball, using long-range to help win both games Tuesday at Oppold Gymnasium.

Long-range makes is the name of the game for A-P girls, according to Falcon head coach Brady Driscoll.

Aplington-Parkersburg splashed home four 3-pointers in the opening quarter and eight for the game in a 57-37 win.

“It forces a lot on the defense,” Driscol said. “It puts a lot of pressure on them to have to feel like they have to be perfect on the other end which, sometimes they don’t play as loose, they don’t play as aggressive, so they tend to turn it over sometimes, too.”

The first quarter had the biggest punch for the Falcons, scoring 17 points to eight for Columbus. They hardly slowed down in the second, putting in 15 points to another eight to go up 32-16 at halftime.

Junior Kendall Riherd led the scoring by a comfortable margin with 21 points, including three of the Falcons’ eight three-pointers.

“We shoot well in practice and so we just hope that translates to the game and it usually does,” Riherd said.

However, the game wasn’t without its flashes of strong play for Columbus as Morgan Bradley scored 14 points, and freshman Sophia Keys chipping in 10.

In the boys’ game, A-P showed why it is one of the better teams in northeast Iowa.

The Falcons drained 11 3-pointers and used strong defensive play to create and convert off of Sailor turnovers in 94-27 victory.

“Once we turn the ball over and they’re capitalizing with three-pointers, we dug a deep hole and it was hard to get out of it,” said Columbus boys’ head coach Drew Robinson.

“I thought our kids came out with a lot of intensity,” said Aplington-Parkersburg boys’ coach Aaron Thomas. “Very unselfish – we moved the basketball, played at a good pace – we didn’t turn the basketball over. We were able to get it out to a big lead and… that was a good game coming off the weekend.”

Garrett Hempen and Gavin Thomas led the way, scoring 24 and 19 points respectively by the end of the night.

After being upset in the sub-state finals last season, Thomas says his team is determined to get back to Des Moines.

"This group, you know, they're hungry, they put in the work," Thomas said. "Some of our guys have put a lot of time in at the gym and I know what their goals and their aspirations are and know they're high and they aren't happy unless we work hard every day and every game."