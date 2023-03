Cedar Falls senior Dallas Bear has been named the 2023 Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year.

The Augustana commit averaged 20 points and 9.3 rebounds a game. He also recorded three assists and nearly two blocks a game for the Tigers.

Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz was named Coach of the Year.

Joining Bear on the first team was junior teammate Cade Courbat. Courbat averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 boards and 2.6 blocks a game.

Sophomore Anthony Galvin was selected to the second team.

Waterloo West duo Si’Marion Anderson and Keishaun Pendleton earned first team spots in the Valley Division.

Pendleton led the Wahawks with 16 points per game average, and Anderson averaged 14.2.