High School Area Roundup: Clarksville girls improve to 4-0

The Clarksville girls’ basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 57-54 victory over Hudson Monday.

Jenna Myers scored 16 points and grabbed 7 rebounds for the Indians. Rachel Borchardt also scored in double figures finishing with 10.

Addie Rhoades led the Pirates (2-2) with 22 points. Brooklyn Love added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Waterloo Christian 44, Don Bosco 34: The Regents broke out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter and maintained it throughout en route to a 44-34 victory over the Dons Monday.

Junior Kate Costello led Waterloo Christian with 19 points. She also had seven rebounds.

Lauren Bergstrom added 11 points and Rachel Bergstrom had 10.

The Regents improved to 2-2 with the win, while the Dons dropped to 1-3.

Wapsie Valley 42, Janesville 34: The Warriors improved to 2-1 with the victory.

Wapsie Valley trailed at halftime, 19-16, but surged in front after three quarters and outscored the Wildcats, 17-10, over the final eight minutes.

Peyton Curley led the Warriors with 19 points. Bailey Mullihan had six points and nine rebounds, and Grace Mullihan had eight points and eight rebounds.

Boys’ basketball

Waterloo Christian 65, Don Bosco 49: The Regents (2-1) took an early lead and continued to build on it through the game.

Drew Wagner had 25 points and 10 rebounds to pace Waterloo Christian. He made 12 of 19 shots.

Aaron Zwack added 17 points, seven steals and seven rebounds. Calvin Rowenhorst scored 10 points.

Grundy Center 67, North Mahaska 56: A huge first quarter put the Spartans in control before they held of the Warhawks over the final three quarters.

Grundy Center took a 24-9 lead after the opening quarter and led at halftime 37-29.

Tiernan Vokes led all scorers with 24 points. Jalen Kirkpatrick had 13 points, while Patrick Brown III had seven points and seven rebounds.