CEDAR FALLS — It was a simple strategy.
Top-ranked Grundy Center wanted to attack early, put the pressure on its opponent quickly and take the fight out of them.
Sumner-Fredericksburg didn’t have a chance.
The Spartans (22-0) made four quick 3-pointers in the first quarter, jumping out to an 18-2 lead and rolled to a 72-37 victory in a Class 2A regional final at Cedar Falls High School.
The win sends the Spartans, last year’s 2A state runner-up, back to Des Moines where they earned the No. 1 seed and will face Unity Christian (19-5) in a first-round game Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Wells Fargo Arena
“We knew they’d give us their best fight, and who wouldn’t in a regional final, but we knew we had to come in and play our best,” Spartans senior post Brooke Flater said. “We came out and we proved we were the better team tonight.
The game got out of hand quickly.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (17-6), playing without injured leading scorer Cassidy Pagel, missed its first nine shots and the Spartans were red hot.
Minnesota State-Mankato recruit Hailey Wallis hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Sarah Lindeman and Reegan Zinkula also connected from deep as Grundy Center led 18-2 by the end of the first quarter.
The Spartans hit 7 of 14 shots in the first quarter and were 4-for-4 from 3-point range. Wallis was 5-for-6 from 3-point range in the first half, making her first five.
“We just wanted to come out and put the pressure on them,” said Wallis, who scored 19 first-half points and 26 in the game. “We came out with a lot of energy, had a great home fan base, so we wanted to go out and get on them early.”
Another Zinkula 3-pointer made it 23-3 before a Kylie Jordan lay-up with 6:48 left to halftime produced Sumner-Fredericksburg’s first basket. It hardly stemmed the tied as the Spartans continued to fire on all cylinders and led 41-9 at halftime.
“They were without their big girl tonight, so that hurt them a little bit. You feel bad for that,” Grundy Center head coach Matt Lindeman said. “Our girls came out ... hit some shots. We shot it very well that first quarter, got out to a big lead ... just a good performance by our girls.”
Ivy Hirsch and Jenna Pagel each hit double figures for Sumner-Fredericksburg with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Eleven Grundy Center players scored and five different players connected from beyond 3-point range.
“It is a really big threat that we have,” Wallis said. “And it is not just one or two of us that can knock them down, it is four or five of us.”
Now, one year removed from losing in the 2A state championship game, a team that returns all eight regulars from that experience is headed back to Des Moines on a mission.
“All the games before this built up to this win,” said Flater. “I’m excited to get back there and prove to people that we can do this and we made it there for a reason last year.”
Grundy Ctr. 72, Sum.-Fred. 37
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (17-6) — Ivy Hirsch 3-6 3-6 11, Megan Niewoehner 1-8 1-3 4, Madelyn Nederhoff 2-4 2-5 6, Mariah Nuss 0-1 0-2 0, Jenna Pagel 5-12 0-0 10, Kylee Jordan 1-2 2-4 4, Tiffany Beyer 0-1 0-0 0, Landree Kobliska 0-1 0-0 0, Chantelle Nuss 0-2 0-0 0 , Abby Meyer 0-0 1-2 1, Molly Niewoehner 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 13-39 9-20 37.
GRUNDY CENTER (22-0) — Hailey Wallis 8-13 3-4 26, Maddie McMartin 0-3 0-0 0, Sydney Matthews 2-2 0-0 4, Kylie Willis 3-6 2-2 8, Brooke Flater 1-4 5-8 7, Cora Saak 1-3 0-0 2, Sarah Lindeman 1-7 1-2 4, Reegan Zinkula 3-6 0-0 8, Lainy Thoren 0-1 2-4 2, Shelby Rivera 2-2 0-1 5, Frannie Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Brittany Burroughs 1-1 0-0 3, Kyah Luhring 0-0 1-2 1, Paiton Wallis 1-1 0-0 2, Leslie Homeister 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 14-23 72.
Sumner-Fred. 2 7 13 15 — 37
Grundy Center 18 23 7 21 — 72
3-point goals — Sumner-Fredericksburg 3 (Hirsch 2, Me. Niewoehner), Grundy Center 10 (H. Wallis 5, Lindeman 1 Zinkula 2, Rivera, Burroughs). Total fouls — Sumner-Fredericksburg 17, Grundy Center 16. Fouled out — Nederhoff.
