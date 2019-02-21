PARKERSBURG — Grundy Center and West Fork traded runs for much of Thursday night’s Class 1A boys’ district basketball final.
Then the Spartans went on one the Warhawks couldn’t answer.
Leading just 53-51 with under six minutes to play, Grundy Center (12-10) scored 26 points over the rest of regulation to seal a 79-63 victory and a spot in Saturday’s substate final against fourth-ranked Montezuma (20-1) in Marshalltown.
After beginning the season 2-8, the Spartans have won 10 of their last 12 games.
After falling behind early, Grundy Center used a 21-3 first-half run on the way to a 37-30 halftime lead. The Spartans hit 11 shots from 3-point range and 14 of 17 free throws.
Matthew Sternhagen had 18 points, Tanner Appel 17 and Mitchell Munson 16 points with five 3s, including three in the fourth quarter during Grundy Center’s clinching run.
In other district finals Thursday, Janesville bolted to a 25-8 first-quarter lead and throttled Rockford 75-45. The Wildcats (19-4) play Algona Garrigan Saturday in Clear Lake for a spot in the state tournament.
Charles City is also a win away from state after its 70-45 win over Webster City in a 3A substate action. The Comets (14-7) face No. 1 Clear Lake Monday in Mason City.
Grundy Ctr. 79, West Fork 63
GRUNDY CENTER (12-10) — Mitchell Munson 16, Cale Hendricks 7, Travis Kuester 8, Zach Opheim 9, Joe Johnson 4, Tanner Appel 17, Matthew Sternhagen 18.
WEST FORK (18-5) — Ian Latham 2, Kayden Ames 10, Zach Martinek 16, Mitchell Halloran 15, Lukas Wogen 3, Jesse Chibambo 2, Kyle Rooney 2, Brayden Vold 13.
