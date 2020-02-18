Grundy Center girls advance

GRUNDY CENTER -- Grundy Center put together a devastating 15-5 third-quarter run to bury South Hamilton in the Spartans' Class 2A regional girls' basketball opener Tuesday night.
Grundy Center (15-7) got off to a strong start and led 18-6 after the first quarter. South Hamilton slowed the Spartans down in the second period to make it a 24-15 game at halftime, but Grundy Center ended any threat of a rally in the third.
The Spartans advanced to face No. 4-ranked MFL/MarMac (20-2) Friday in Oelwein.
COLO-NESCO 44, DUNKERTON 27: Colo-Nesco shut down Dunkerton in 1A regional action.
The Raiders scored just five first-half points and fell behind 19-5 as their season came to an end at 11-11. Lily Fettkether's eight points topped Dunkerton while Kayla Rathe added seven.
CLARKSVILLE 75, RICEVILLE 36: Clarksville's 15th-ranked team raced out to a 43-19 halftime lead and closed the game with a 21-4 run on the way to the regional semifinals.
The Indians (20-3) face seventh-ranked St. Ansgar (19-2) Friday in Charles City.
OSAGE 62, LAKE MILLS 28: Fifth-ranked Osage moved on in 2A regional action with a rout of Lake Mills.
The Green Devils (20-2) outscored Lake Mills 36-7 over the second and third quarters to blow the game open. Osage will host North Union (15-7) in Friday's semifinals.
Boys' basketball
DECORAH 39, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 38: Decorah finished its regular season withj a narrow win over Prairie du Chien, Wis., in a defensive standoff.
The Vikings (17-4) led 20-15 at halftime, but Prairie surged into the lead by the end of the third quarter to set up a tense finish.
Logan Halverson had 17 points to lead Decorah.
