Grundy Center girls advance

GRUNDY CENTER -- Grundy Center put together a devastating 15-5 third-quarter run to bury South Hamilton in the Spartans' Class 2A regional girls' basketball opener Tuesday night.

Grundy Center (15-7) got off to a strong start and led 18-6 after the first quarter. South Hamilton slowed the Spartans down in the second period to make it a 24-15 game at halftime, but Grundy Center ended any threat of a rally in the third.

The Spartans advanced to face No. 4-ranked MFL/MarMac (20-2) Friday in Oelwein.

COLO-NESCO 44, DUNKERTON 27: Colo-Nesco shut down Dunkerton in 1A regional action.

The Raiders scored just five first-half points and fell behind 19-5 as their season came to an end at 11-11. Lily Fettkether's eight points topped Dunkerton while Kayla Rathe added seven.

CLARKSVILLE 75, RICEVILLE 36: Clarksville's 15th-ranked team raced out to a 43-19 halftime lead and closed the game with a 21-4 run on the way to the regional semifinals.

The Indians (20-3) face seventh-ranked St. Ansgar (19-2) Friday in Charles City.

OSAGE 62, LAKE MILLS 28: Fifth-ranked Osage moved on in 2A regional action with a rout of Lake Mills.