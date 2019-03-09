DES MOINES -- Grand View Christian overcame a slow pace to defeat Alburnett 43-24 Friday for its third straight Class 1A boys' state basketball championship.
The Thunder became the first team to win three straight 1A titles since Palmer did it from 1986-88.
Alburnett (20-6) shot just 8-for-33 Friday.
Harouna Sissoko led Grand View Christian (26-1) with 10 points while Issa Samake added nine points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Samake was named captain of the all-tournament team, which also included Izic Mackey of Alburnett, Trey Shearer of Montezuma, Hunter Caves of Alburnett and Arturo Montes of Grand View Christian.
Class 2A
NORTH LINN 60, BOYDEN-HULL 41: North Linn capped a perfect season and won its first state title with a 60-41 victory over Boyden-Hull Friday.
The Lynx (26-0) scored 39 second-half points to blow open a tight game. Jake Hilmer had 20 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals, and Trevor Boge added 17 for North Linn.
Hilmer was named captain of the all-tournament team. Keyton Moser of Boyden-Hull, Connor Hill of South Hamilton, Beau De Jongh of Boyden-Hull and Boge of North Linn were the other all-tournament selections.
Class 3A
OSKALOOSA 48, NORWALK 44: University of Northern Iowa recruit Cole Henry had a big game as Oskaloosa held off Norwalk to take its first Class 3A state championship.
Henry finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds (10 on offense) and three steals, including a key putback bucket in the closing seconds. Xavier Foster added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.
Oskaloosa (19-5), which trailed 31-30 at halftime, held Norwalk (22-5) to 13 points and 20 percent shooting in the second half (4-for-20).
Norwalk's Bowen Born, who had 26 points, was all-tournament captain. Henry, Easton Darling of Winterset, Drew Enke of Clear Lake and Foster round out the team.
