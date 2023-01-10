Zoom: Winthrop East Buchanan leaves Preston Easton Valley in its wake 66-26

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Winthrop East Buchanan broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-26 explosion on Preston Easton Valley for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 10.
In recent action on January 6, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Preston Easton Valley took on Central City on January 6 at Central City High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.