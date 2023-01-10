 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Zoom: Winthrop East Buchanan leaves Preston Easton Valley in its wake 66-26

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Winthrop East Buchanan broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-26 explosion on Preston Easton Valley for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 10.

In recent action on January 6, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Preston Easton Valley took on Central City on January 6 at Central City High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News