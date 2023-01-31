 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zoom: Winthrop East Buchanan leaves Central City in its wake 88-57

Winthrop East Buchanan flexed its muscle and floored Central City 88-57 at Central City High on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Winthrop East Buchanan and Central City played in a 56-45 game on February 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Central City faced off against Alburnett . Click here for a recap. Winthrop East Buchanan took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 27 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

