Zoom: Sheffield West Fork leaves Greene North Butler in its wake 53-17

Sheffield West Fork's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Greene North Butler 53-17 on January 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Sheffield West Fork and Greene North Butler played in a 71-33 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 20, Greene North Butler faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Sheffield West Fork took on Osage on December 20 at Sheffield West Fork High School. Click here for a recap.
