Youthful Knights already showing tremendous growth

With the holidays coming up, you can expect to hear songs like "Baby It's Cold Outside" and "Santa Baby" played all over the place. If the Union girls basketball team continues to grow this season as much as they already have, you can expect to hear people talk about the "Baby" Knights a whole lot as well.

The Knights have one of the youngest teams you're ever likely to find at the prep level. Not one of the 11 girls on the roster is a junior or seniors as nine sophomores and two freshman make up the team. As you can imagine, there's been a learning curve with that much youth on the squad.

The first game of the season saw Union thoroughly dominated 70-17 by Vinton-Shellsburg, and outcome Knights head coach Robert Driscol knew was coming given the talent on VSH. The second game of the season saw Union drop a tight contest against BCLUW 39-38, but the Knights led most of the game.

Friday night, the Knights showed that they're already growing up fast.

After trailing virtually the entire game, Union began surging late in the third quarter and continued to do so in the fourth as they pulled out a 53-45 win over East Marshall. Union overcame a 10-point deficit midway through the third quarter to pull off their first win of the season and move to 1-2 on the year.

To comeback down 10 late shows a lot of maturity and that fact wasn't lost on Driscol.

"We opened with a very tough Vinton-Shellsburg team and they stuck it to us," he said. "The girls responded the very next night against BCLUW. That was a good, solid game. We unfortunately didn't come up with the W, but a one-point loss shows they improved dramatically. Tonight they made some early mistakes when they were rushing and hurrying, but in three ball games they've shown a lot of growth in terms of executing things and knowing what they need to do. We may not do it all the time, but they know what we need to do. I think with the youth they'll get a bunch more experience as the season progresses."

Reagan Sorensen entered Friday evening averaging a team-high 11.5 points per game and added to that total with a 12 point effort to go with seven assists. Brigitte Rohrer came in with averages of nine points and eight boards and increased both of those averages with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Ava Mills led the Knights with a 16-point effort and added four boards (she averaged seven entering the contest). Those three players, along with Dena Robb (eight points, four rebounds, four blocks) have already started to show that, despite their lack of experience, the Knights are not a team to be overlooked.

"Reagan Sorensen plays guard and she can definitely be a leader for us," said Driscol. "She's a basketball kid so she understands the game. Ava Mills hit a couple of big shots and played extremely hard on defense (on Friday). Brigitte Rohrer did a great job eating up a lot of rebounds. She's got a lot of composure for being a young kid."

Of course, there's still a lot to work on. Union committed 21 turnovers and made just nine of their 25 free throw attempts on Friday. Those are both common in teams low in experience, however, and can easily be corrected. It's still very early and the Knights are 1-2. At the same time, however, it's hard to look at how far they've come already and feel anything but excitement for where they're heading.

