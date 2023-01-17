 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wyoming Midland takes down Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 58-38

  • 0

The force was strong for Wyoming Midland as it pierced Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep during Tuesday's 58-38 thumping in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.

Last season, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Wyoming Midland faced off on February 10, 2022 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 6, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Alburnett and Wyoming Midland took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 13 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denver outlasts Oelwein 38-24

Oelwein was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Denver prevailed 38-24 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News