Wyoming Midland mauls Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in strong showing 61-21

Wyoming Midland controlled the action to earn a strong 61-21 win against Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in Iowa girls basketball action on January 31.
In recent action on January 18, Wyoming Midland faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on January 21 at Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
