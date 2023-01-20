Wyoming Midland dodges a bullet in win over Preston Easton Valley 50-47

A sigh of relief filled the air in Wyoming Midland's locker room after a trying 50-47 test with Preston Easton Valley at Preston Easton Valley High on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, Preston Easton Valley faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Wyoming Midland took on Guttenberg Clayton Ridge on January 14 at Wyoming Midland High School. Click here for a recap.
