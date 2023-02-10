Wyoming Midland edged Lone Tree 56-47 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Lone Tree High on February 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 31, Lone Tree faced off against Wayland WACO . For a full recap, click here. Wyoming Midland took on Edgewood Ed-Co on February 3 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. Click here for a recap.

