WSR looking to do things differently

The Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team knows their strengths. They're also aware of their weaknesses and have done an excellent job of accentuating their strengths in order to mask said weaknesses.

After Friday night's 44-34 home loss to Decorah, however, even Go-Hawks head coach Greg Bodensteiner admitted his team had some things to figure out before their first postseason game.

Make no mistake, Waverly has been one of the absolute best teams in all of 4A this season. They finished the regular season as Northeast Iowa champions at 9-1 in conference and 16-5 overall. Their defense has been one of the best in the state this year regardless of classification and there's no denying that.

Still, even Bodensteiner acknowledged there are some flaws in the Go-Hawks' game that they'll have to continue finding ways around in order to make a run in the playoffs.

"We're a really good rebounding team when you talk about offensive rebounds," he said. "We're not a great shooting team and we know that. Offensive rebounds have been a strength for us and we didn't do a very good job of that (Friday). I think you have to give (Decorah) credit. We didn't get the rebounds that we talked about being able to get this week to give ourselves extra opportunities."

Bodensteiner did note that Friday night had more to do with what Decorah did well than what the Go-Hawks didn't do well when it came to rebounds. Still, they'll need to get back to the dominant rebounding they've shown all year if they're to advance in the 4A postseason bracket as their shooting hasn't shown much sign of improvement. They went just 13-of-40 from the field on Friday night.

The good news is WSR will have some time to practice and work on getting things done differently. Their next game will be the 4A Region 6 semifinals and unless winless Charles City pulls off a monumental upset, the Go-Hawks will face the Vikings yet again. Bodensteiner was blunt when discussing the Go-Hawks' postseason matchup.

"Our next game is going to be that team again in eight days right back here in (our home) gym," he said. "What do we do between now and then to make sure we get a different result? We'll watch film and try to come up with some ideas. Ultimately we need some shots to go in, but I felt like maybe there was a little bit of an extra pep in (Decorah's) step. It felt like winning was maybe a little bit more important to them tonight than it was to us. I hope we don't put ourselves in that position in a week and I don't think our kids will. I think we'll learn from this and we'll bounce back."

