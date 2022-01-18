Wolverines complete season sweep of Denver with 49-39 win

The Dike-New Hartford girls’ basketball team succeeded in protecting their spot as the top team in in the North Iowa Cedar Central after a hard-fought 49-39 win over Denver.

The game was scoreless until over five minutes in when sophomore Jadyn Petersen put the first two points on the board for the Wolverines. They put up another six before the Cyclones made a bucket, ending the first quarter with a score of only 8-2.

The second quarter proved to be just as slow with only another eight points being added by Dike-New Hartford. However, Denver began to creep up on DNH with six free throws and a basket, but ended the half down 16-10.

In fact, free throws made up 16 of the total points earned by Denver throughout the night. However, the Wolverines started to pull away in the second half, doubling their score to 33-17 by the end of the third quarter. Refusing to go quietly into the night, the Cyclones attempted to close the gap in the fourth quarter with Grace Hennessy and Reese Johnson both making three-pointers in the last minute of play. But it wasn’t enough to change the outcome of the game.

Payton Petersen and Ellary Knock were the top scorers of the game for Dike-New Hartford, putting up 11 points each.

Dike-New Hartford kept their winning streak at home alive, having gone undefeated in their gym since December 2017.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0