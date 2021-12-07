Winthrop East Buchanan staggers Bellevue Marquette Catholic with punishing performance 62-26

Winthrop East Buchanan swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Bellevue Marquette Catholic 62-26 at Winthrop East Buchanan High on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 3, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Wyoming Midland and Bellevue Marquette Catholic took on Troy Mills North Linn on December 3 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.