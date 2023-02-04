Winthrop East Buchanan put together a victorious gameplan to stop Clarksville 57-47 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 4.

Last season, Winthrop East Buchanan and Clarksville faced off on January 27, 2022 at Clarksville High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Central City . For a full recap, click here. Clarksville took on Riceville on January 27 at Clarksville High School. Click here for a recap.

