Winthrop East Buchanan severs Central Elkader's hopes 44-31

Playing with a winning hand, Winthrop East Buchanan trumped Central Elkader 44-31 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 10, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Edgewood Ed-Co and Central Elkader took on Tripoli on February 10 at Elkader Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
