Winthrop East Buchanan rides to cruise-control win over Arlington Starmont 73-20

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Winthrop East Buchanan turned out the lights on Arlington Starmont 73-20 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 17.

The last time Winthrop East Buchanan and Arlington Starmont played in a 71-15 game on January 24, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Arlington Starmont took on Central City on January 13 at Arlington Starmont High School. For more, click here.

