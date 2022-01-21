Winthrop East Buchanan pulls python act on Edgewood Ed-Co 74-39

Winthrop East Buchanan's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Edgewood Ed-Co 74-39 on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Alburnett and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Alburnett on January 11 at Alburnett High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.