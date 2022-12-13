Winthrop East Buchanan knocks off Edgewood Ed-Co 60-55

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Winthrop East Buchanan nabbed it to nudge past Edgewood Ed-Co 60-55 on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Winthrop East Buchanan and Edgewood Ed-Co played in a 59-27 game on February 10, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Central City and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Arlington Starmont on December 6 at Arlington Starmont High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
