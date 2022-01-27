Winthrop East Buchanan engulfs Clarksville in flames 67-12

Winthrop East Buchanan's river of points eventually washed away Clarksville in a 67-12 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 17, Clarksville faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Edgewood Ed-Co on January 21 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. For more, click here.
