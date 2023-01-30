Winthrop East Buchanan dominates Maynard West Central 79-17

Winthrop East Buchanan handled Maynard West Central 79-17 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 30.

Last season, Winthrop East Buchanan and Maynard West Central faced off on January 20, 2022 at Maynard West Central High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Edgewood Ed-Co . For a full recap, click here. Maynard West Central took on Jackson Junction Turkey Valley on January 24 at Jackson Junction Turkey Valley High School. For more, click here.

