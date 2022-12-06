Winthrop East Buchanan dismantles Arlington Starmont 71-25

Winthrop East Buchanan flexed its muscle and floored Arlington Starmont 71-25 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Winthrop East Buchanan and Arlington Starmont squared off with January 24, 2022 at Arlington Starmont High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 2, Arlington Starmont squared off with Central City in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.