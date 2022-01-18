Winthrop East Buchanan delivers smashing punch early to dump Delhi Maquoketa Valley 62-32

Yes, Winthrop East Buchanan looked superb in beating Delhi Maquoketa Valley, but no autographs please after its 62-32 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 11, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Alburnett and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Springville on January 11 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
