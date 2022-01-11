Winthrop East Buchanan buries Alburnett under avalanche of points 53-17

Winthrop East Buchanan's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Alburnett 53-17 on January 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 4, Alburnett faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Central City on January 7 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
