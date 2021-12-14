Winning recipe: Waterloo Columbus broils Oelwein 47-34

Waterloo Columbus put together a victorious gameplan to stop Oelwein 47-34 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 2, Oelwein faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Waterloo Columbus took on Aplington-Parkersburg on December 7 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. For more, click here.
