Winning recipe: North Liberty Liberty broils Waterloo East 57-44

Stretched out and finally snapped, North Liberty put just enough pressure on Waterloo East to earn a 57-44 victory on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Waterloo East faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Liberty took on Waterloo West on January 18 at North Liberty High School.
The start wasn't the problem for the Trojans, who began with a 23-22 edge over the Lightning through the end of the first quarter.
North Liberty broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-30 lead over Waterloo East.
