Winning recipe: Guttenberg Clayton Ridge broils Maynard West Central 47-33

Riding a wave of production, Guttenberg Clayton Ridge dunked Maynard West Central 47-33 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 20, Maynard West Central faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Guttenberg Clayton Ridge took on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian on January 15 at Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.
