Winning recipe: Dunkerton broils Oelwein 46-28

Dunkerton notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Oelwein 46-28 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 7, Dunkerton faced off against Tripoli and Oelwein took on Aplington-Parkersburg on December 2 at Oelwein High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.