Winning recipe: Cedar Rapids Xavier broils Iowa City 61-50

Cedar Rapids Xavier notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Iowa City 61-50 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 22.

Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 14-10 advantage over Iowa City through the first quarter.

The Saints' shooting darted to a 36-30 lead over the Little Hawks at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier's influence showed as it carried a 53-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

