Winning recipe: Cedar Rapids CR Washington broils Dubuque Hempstead 58-43

Cedar Rapids CR Washington tipped and eventually toppled Dubuque Hempstead 58-43 in Iowa girls basketball on January 24.
In recent action on January 18, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 18 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
