Winning recipe: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broils Davenport Assumption 51-32

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley charged Davenport Assumption and collected a 51-32 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on November 30, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Muscatine and Davenport Assumption took on Keokuk on December 4 at Keokuk High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.