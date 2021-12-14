Winning recipe: Armstrong North Union broils Belmond-Klemme 44-33

Armstrong North Union tipped and eventually toppled Belmond-Klemme 44-33 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Eagle Grove and Armstrong North Union took on Forest City on December 7 at Armstrong North Union High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
