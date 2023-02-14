Wilton stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 62-25 win over Columbus Junction Columbus in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Recently on February 7, Wilton squared off with Durant in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.