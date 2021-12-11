Wilton overwhelms Goose Lake Northeast 71-35

Goose Lake Northeast had no answers as Wilton roared to a 71-35 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 11.
In recent action on November 30, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Wilton took on Iowa City Regina on December 3 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.