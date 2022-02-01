Wilton mows down Wellman Mid-Prairie 67-36

Wilton showered the scoreboard with points to drown Wellman Mid-Prairie 67-36 in Iowa girls basketball on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Iowa City Regina and Wilton took on Lisbon on January 27 at Lisbon High School. For a full recap, click here.
