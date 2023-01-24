Wilton dims lights on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 53-30

Wilton rolled past Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep for a comfortable 53-30 victory on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 17, Wilton faced off against Iowa City Regina and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Wyoming Midland on January 17 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.