Williamsburg flies high over South Tama County 55-24

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Williamsburg's performance in a 55-24 destruction of South Tama County in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Williamsburg and South Tama County squared off with January 13, 2022 at Williamsburg High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, South Tama County faced off against Independence and Williamsburg took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on January 6 at Williamsburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
