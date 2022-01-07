West Wahawks run roughshod over City High West 67-42

The No. 3 5A Waterloo West girls team knew what was at stake Friday night.

They knew that the winner of their road game at No. 5 5A Iowa City West would seize sole possession of the Mississippi Valley Conference and position themselves to ultimately win the conference. The Wahawks also knew that they were facing City West for the first time since losing to them in the 5A quarterfinals last year.

What Waterloo West didn't know, what no one possibly could've known was just how easy the Wahawks would end up making it look.

The Wahawks played well enough in the first half to build a solid lead, but the second half saw them flat-out dominate the Trojans en route to a 67-42 victory on the road. West now improves to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in conference after taking revenge for last year's quarterfinal loss.

Early on, it looked like it would be a solid defensive game as the Wahawks led 9-7 after one quarter of play. Waterloo West managed to separate themselves a bit further in the second quarter after Sahara Williams scored their first six points of the quarter to put them up 15-10. A jumper by Brooklynn Smith and a pair of layups by Hallie Poock gave them a 21-12 advantage at the midway point.

The second half, however, even Wahawks head coach Anthony Pappas didn't see coming. Williams and Poock did what they always do and scored in bunches. It was the defense of Smith and the rebounding of Sierra Moore, however, that allowed the Wahawks to completely shutdown the Trojans. West jumped out to a 42-19 lead before City West closed the third quarter with a 7-2 run. Still, the No. 5 team in 5A trailed 44-26 on their home court.

While the Trojans scored two early baskets in the fourth quarter, the Wahawks' offense refused to slow down as Poock and Williams continued to score at will. The West defense did their part the rest of the way as well as the Wahawks ended up cruising to victory with University of Iowa women's coach Lisa Bluder in attendance.

If Bluder was scouting for future Hawkeyes, Williams and Poock should've caught her attention. The pair of juniors were as sensational as ever with Poock leading the way with 24 points, seven steals and five rebounds. Williams was right there with her with 23 points, seven steals and four rebounds.

It wasn't just the Poock and Williams show, however, as Moore added four points and a team leading eight boards. Smith and Jaide Domatob each chipped in six points with Smith adding three blocked shots on defense.

More than solidifying themselves against a top-five team, more than solidifying themselves atop of the conference, and more than just getting revenge for last year's playoff defeat, the Wahawks just felt so dang good about going into a conference rival's house and winning big.

"We knew we didn't play the best the first half and even then we were still up by nine," said Pappas. "I told them at half, 'hey, we play like we can play and we're gonna blow this game open.' Next thing I know we're up by thirty against the fifth ranked team in the state on their home court. This is a real quality team that we beat tonight. This is a great win for us. A great win for West High."

